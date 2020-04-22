The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario to resume issuing new cannabis store authorizations

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator will resume issuing new store authorizations for stores that have met regulatory requirements, according to a notice posted to its website today. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) hit pause on new Retail Store Authorizations (RSA) in early April due to emergency measures enacted by the province to fight […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-to-resume-issuing-new-cannabis-store-authorizations/

