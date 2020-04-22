Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 18:16 Hits: 0

Ontario’s cannabis store regulator will resume issuing new store authorizations for stores that have met regulatory requirements, according to a notice posted to its website today. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) hit pause on new Retail Store Authorizations (RSA) in early April due to emergency measures enacted by the province to fight […]

Ontario to resume issuing new cannabis store authorizations is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/ontario-to-resume-issuing-new-cannabis-store-authorizations/