Ontario expects farm-gate cannabis to launch post-pandemic; craft framework in works

Ontario’s cannabis regulator is working with some producers to launch on-site stores at their facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic eases, and guidelines are in the works to apply to craft cannabis businesses. That was just some of the valuable information from a recent “ask me anything” (AMA) on Reddit with Ontario Cannabis Store Chief Commercial […]

