Regulators temporarily halt trading of marijuana firm iAnthus’ stock

Canadian securities regulators halted the trading of iAnthus stock for nearly four hours Wednesday as they sought information from the multistate cannabis operator about reports related to its difficult financial situation. In a news release, New York-based iAnthus attributed the trading suspension on the Canadian Securities Exchange to a request for information about online “speculative” […]

