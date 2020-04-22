Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020

A group of 10 U.S. senators is urging congressional leaders to include small, state-legal marijuana businesses and ancillary companies in any future coronavirus relief packages. Their letter follows a similar one last week signed by nearly three dozen members of the House of Representatives. Marijuana companies, including most ancillary businesses, aren’t eligible for current coronavirus-related […]

US senators request small marijuana firms be included in coronavirus aid is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

