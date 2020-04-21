California provides another $30 million for marijuana social equity programs

Articles

California awarded an additional $30 million to 16 different cities and counties to bolster social equity programs, which are designed to get victims of the war on drugs more directly involved in the legal cannabis industry. The new grant money is on top of $10 million disbursed by the state last fall for social equity […]

