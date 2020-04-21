Canada’s pre-pandemic recreational cannabis sales stagnate in February

Articles

Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales fell to just under CA$150 million ($105.7 million) in February, the last full month of purchases before the COVID-19 crisis slammed the global economy. Eight of the 13 provinces and territories experienced lower sales in the month, according to the latest Statistics Canada data, but most of the decreases were within […]

