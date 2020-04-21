Alaska puts in place 120-day cannabis curbside pickup plan

Articles

Alaska is the latest state to implement emergency rules allowing for drive-thru and curbside pickup of marijuana products, a move that is expected to bolster public health and potentially sales during the coronavirus outbreak. Business owners that abide by certain rules also are being allowed to transport marijuana products by commercial plane or boat. The emergency regulations […]

