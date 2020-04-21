The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Alaska puts in place 120-day cannabis curbside pickup plan

Category: Cannabis Hits: 1

Alaska is the latest state to implement emergency rules allowing for drive-thru and curbside pickup of marijuana products, a move that is expected to bolster public health and potentially sales during the coronavirus outbreak. Business owners that abide by certain rules also are being allowed to transport marijuana products by commercial plane or boat. The emergency regulations […]

Alaska puts in place 120-day cannabis curbside pickup plan is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/alaska-puts-in-place-120-day-cannabis-curbside-pickup-plan/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version