Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

A small group of licensed California marijuana distributors is trying to solve the ripple effects of unpaid bills by pooling information detailing which companies are reliable or unreliable at paying their tabs. The move comes as the coronavirus is inflicting widespread financial pain on cannabis companies, which, unlike other mainstream industries, have been largely excluded […]

California cannabis distributors sharing info on firms that pay their bills, those that don’t is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-cannabis-distributors-sharing-info-on-firms-that-pay-their-bills-those-that-dont/