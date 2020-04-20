The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California cannabis distributors sharing info on firms that pay their bills, those that don’t

A small group of licensed California marijuana distributors is trying to solve the ripple effects of unpaid bills by pooling information detailing which companies are reliable or unreliable at paying their tabs. The move comes as the coronavirus is inflicting widespread financial pain on cannabis companies, which, unlike other mainstream industries, have been largely excluded […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/california-cannabis-distributors-sharing-info-on-firms-that-pay-their-bills-those-that-dont/

