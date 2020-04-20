The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Oregon cannabis retailer Oregrown in court fight over leadership

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Oregrown, a vertically integrated cannabis operator based in Bend, Oregon, filed a lawsuit to remove the firm’s CEO and chief brand officer for “allegedly jeopardizing the interest of the company.” The lawsuit, filed in a local circuit court, notes that Oregrown already removed CEO Aviv Hadar and his wife, Christina Hadar, chief brand officer, as shareholders and […]

Oregon cannabis retailer Oregrown in court fight over leadership is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-cannabis-retailer-oregrown-in-court-fight-over-leadership/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version