Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 21:35 Hits: 0

Oregrown, a vertically integrated cannabis operator based in Bend, Oregon, filed a lawsuit to remove the firm’s CEO and chief brand officer for “allegedly jeopardizing the interest of the company.” The lawsuit, filed in a local circuit court, notes that Oregrown already removed CEO Aviv Hadar and his wife, Christina Hadar, chief brand officer, as shareholders and […]

Oregon cannabis retailer Oregrown in court fight over leadership is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/oregon-cannabis-retailer-oregrown-in-court-fight-over-leadership/