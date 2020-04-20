German wholesalers of Dutch medical cannabis under pressure as competition grows, margins shrink

Articles

The number of cannabis wholesalers in Germany is growing rapidly, but the amount of cannabis shipped from the Netherlands is steady – resulting in decreasing product available per wholesaler and, likely, an eventual consolidation in the market, according to local industry officials. A record 30 companies effectively imported flower from the Netherlands in April, and more […]

