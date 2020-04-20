Cannabis producer CannTrust to be delisted from NYSE on April 27

Articles

The New York Stock Exchange has informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to delist the shares of beleaguered Canadian cannabis producer CannTrust on April 27, according to a public notification filed by the exchange. The April 27 date, first reported by New Cannabis Ventures, is almost two weeks ahead of the […]

