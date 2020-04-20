Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 17:54 Hits: 1

A lawsuit filed last week aims to have the results of Los Angeles’ social equity retail licensing round last fall thrown out and the entire process redone. The suit, filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County, is led by the newly formed Social Equity Owners and Workers Association and actor-turned-cannabis entrepreneur Madison Theodore Shockley III. The suit […]

Lawsuit seeks to overturn Los Angeles’ cannabis social equity licensing process is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/lawsuit-seeks-to-overturn-los-angeles-social-equity-licensing-process/