Lawsuit seeks to overturn Los Angeles’ cannabis social equity licensing process

A lawsuit filed last week aims to have the results of Los Angeles’ social equity retail licensing round last fall thrown out and the entire process redone. The suit, filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County, is led by the newly formed Social Equity Owners and Workers Association and actor-turned-cannabis entrepreneur Madison Theodore Shockley III. The suit […]

