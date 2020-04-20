The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marijuana operator Medicine Man Technologies rebrands as Schwazze

Medicine Man Technologies, a Denver-based multistate cannabis operator, is now calling itself Schwazze, an offshoot of a proprietary marijuana pruning technique developed by the company. The name change and corporate rebranding is designed to differentiate the company and “marks the next stage of our strategic growth,” Shane Sampson, chief marketing officer, said in a news […]

