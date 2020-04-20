Marijuana operator Medicine Man Technologies rebrands as Schwazze

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 18:34 Hits: 1

Medicine Man Technologies, a Denver-based multistate cannabis operator, is now calling itself Schwazze, an offshoot of a proprietary marijuana pruning technique developed by the company. The name change and corporate rebranding is designed to differentiate the company and “marks the next stage of our strategic growth,” Shane Sampson, chief marketing officer, said in a news […]

