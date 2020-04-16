Illinois cannabis license caps might bode well for new market entrants amid pandemic, economic downturn

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020

The conventional wisdom might be that this is the worst time to launch a recreational marijuana operation from scratch.

But perhaps not in Illinois, the country's newest rec market, where additional licensing is scheduled for May and July - provided it's not delayed.

