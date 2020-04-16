Cannabis technology firm Greenbits raises $23 million

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

California-based cannabis-technology firm Greenbits, which processes $3.7 billion in sales in more than 1,200 U.S. marijuana stores each year, raised $23 million in a financing round. Greenbits, based in San Jose, said it will use the Series B funding to: Accelerate sales. Fund marketing. Develop products. Expand into new markets. The company’s technology currently is used […]

