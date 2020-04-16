The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis technology firm Greenbits raises $23 million

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

California-based cannabis-technology firm Greenbits, which processes $3.7 billion in sales in more than 1,200 U.S. marijuana stores each year, raised $23 million in a financing round. Greenbits, based in San Jose, said it will use the Series B funding to: Accelerate sales. Fund marketing. Develop products. Expand into new markets. The company’s technology currently is used […]

Cannabis technology firm Greenbits raises $23 million is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-technology-firm-greenbits-raises-23-million/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version