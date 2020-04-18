Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 15:00 Hits: 0

Canopy Growth’s new CEO said the once high-flying marijuana giant is shuttering additional cannabis cultivation facilities in Africa, Canada, Colombia and the United States. MJBizDaily takeaway: The Canadian company’s retrenchment offers lessons for other cannabis operators with overseas aspirations: There are few federally regulated markets outside Canada that are fully functional today. Most markets, including […]

Week in Review: Canopy Growth closes cannabis grows, COVID-19 reshaping MJ business models, MA rec shops take a hit & more is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/canopy-growth-closes-cannabis-grows-coronavirus-reshaping-marijuana-business-models-massachusetts-rec-shops/