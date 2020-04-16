Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 18:23 Hits: 0

Many small business, including marijuana companies, have rushed to apply for paycheck protection during the COVID-19 crisis under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The first-come, first-served program totals about $350 million. It provides what amounts to a free loan to small businesses to help them weather the pandemic and […]

What cannabis companies need to know about the CARES Act paycheck protection program is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/what-cannabis-companies-need-to-know-about-the-cares-act-paycheck-protection-program/