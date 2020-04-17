Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Marijuana retail businesses in markets that depend on travelers and tourism for at least a portion of their sales are being forced to pivot in response to the coronavirus pandemic in part by appealing more to local customers. Stay-at-home orders in U.S. states have pushed marijuana company executives to rethink business strategies that appeal to tourists, […]

How lack of tourism during COVID-19 is affecting cannabis retailers in certain markets is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/how-lack-of-tourism-during-covid-19-is-affecting-cannabis-retailers-in-certain-markets/