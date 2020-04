COVID-19 sharpens focus on digital cannabis marketing in Canada

Articles

A captive audience in search of digital distraction, combined with boosted cannabis demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, means Canada’s marijuana businesses have an opportunity to fine-tune their online marketing and branding strategies, marketing experts say. Even though Canadian cannabis producers and retailers are largely excluded from traditional advertising by law, they can nevertheless employ some […]

