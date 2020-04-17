Members of Congress seek marijuana industry inclusion in coronavirus relief

Articles

Almost three dozen members of the U.S. House of Representatives have signed a letter to congressional leaders to ask that cannabis companies be included in future federal relief packages aimed at stimulating the economy during the COVID-19 outbreak. The letter was spearheaded by the bipartisan Congressional Cannabis Caucus, which is led by Democratic U.S. Reps. […]

