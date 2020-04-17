Talks underway in Canada to add cannabis to internal free trade deal

Articles

Canada’s federal, provincial and territorial governments have launched discussions to incorporate recreational cannabis into a nationwide trade deal, Marijuana Business Daily has learned. However, the talks – which began in December – are expected to be delayed as resources are directed toward fighting the current COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts to incorporate nonmedical cannabis into the Canadian […]

