MJBizDaily offers calculator to help cannabis businesses plan

Marijuana Business Daily is providing a free calculator intended to help cannabis companies forecast their financial performance based on different revenue assumptions during the current economic tumult. The tool is designed to provide a snapshot of how a prolonged pandemic situation – or some other variable – might affect a business: If revenue drops 20%, […]

