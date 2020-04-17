MJBizDaily offers calculator to help cannabis businesses plan

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0
Marijuana Business Daily is providing a free calculator intended to help cannabis companies forecast their financial performance based on different revenue assumptions during the current economic tumult. The tool is designed to provide a snapshot of how a prolonged pandemic situation – or some other variable – might affect a business: If revenue drops 20%, […]
