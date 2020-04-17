Quebec cannabis sales on pace to exceed CA$300 million for fiscal year

Articles

Quebec’s government-run cannabis franchise reported revenue of 110.8 million Canadian dollars ($90 million) for the October-December period, bringing sales for the first three quarters of its fiscal year to CA$219.5 million. That puts the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) on pace to exceed CA$300 million in sales for the year. SQDC is the only legal […]

