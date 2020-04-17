The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Australian cannabis company completes first export to UK

West Perth-based Little Green Pharma said it completed the first-ever commercial export of Australian-produced medical cannabis oil to the United Kingdom. The shipment moves Australia into competition with countries such as Canada and the Netherlands in the competitive – but so far unlucrative – medical cannabis export market. In March, the U.K. eased import restrictions […]

Australian cannabis company completes first export to UK is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/australian-cannabis-company-completes-first-export-to-uk/

