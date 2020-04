Montana adult-use marijuana advocates sue to collect ballot signatures digitally

Articles

Backers of a recreational marijuana legalization campaign in Montana are taking the state to court for the right to collect signatures electronically during the coronavirus crisis. The group, New Approach Montana, also is requesting that the deadline for submitting signatures be extended from June 19 to August 3, according to Helene TV station KTVH. The […]

