Ruling backs MA gov’s closure of adult-use cannabis stores – but offers options

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that Gov. Charlie Baker was within his authority to shutter recreational cannabis stores during the current coronavirus crisis, disappointing an industry that is losing nearly $2 million a day because of the closures. But industry officials pledge to continue discussions with Baker’s administration about reopening the stores and noted the judge’s […]

