Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 21:26 Hits: 0

A Massachusetts judge has ruled that Gov. Charlie Baker was within his authority to shutter recreational cannabis stores during the current coronavirus crisis, disappointing an industry that is losing nearly $2 million a day because of the closures. But industry officials pledge to continue discussions with Baker’s administration about reopening the stores and noted the judge’s […]

Ruling backs MA gov’s closure of adult-use cannabis stores – but offers options is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/judge-supports-massachusetts-governors-closure-of-adult-use-cannabis-stores/