Recreational marijuana won’t make Missouri ballot this year

Voters in Missouri won’t have an opportunity to legalize recreational cannabis in 2020. Missourians for a New Approach, the campaign working to gather signatures to put an adult-use cannabis initiative on the ballot, is suspending its efforts, the Springfield News-Leader reported. In announcing the campaign is over, the group cited difficulties related to the state’s shelter-in-place orders […]

