MedMen creditor seeks to seize cannabis firm’s former execs’ homes

A MedMen Enterprises creditor is claiming in a civil lawsuit that three men with ties to the California-based marijuana company – including former CEO Adam Bierman and ex-President Andrew Modlin – owe the deeds to their personal homes as part of an investment guaranty from late 2019. Alaska-based Milestone Investments filed the suit against MedMen […]

