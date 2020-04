Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 18:00

The coronavirus crisis has hurt marijuana legalization efforts in the short term, with state legislatures pivoting to focus on more pressing issues and citizen groups struggling to collect enough signatures to place initiatives on November ballots.

How COVID-19 is affecting marijuana legalization efforts across the US is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

