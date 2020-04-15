The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As outdoor cannabis approvals grow in Canada, COVID-19 not expected to delay planting season

Health Canada approvals for outdoor cannabis cultivation have increased by more than 25% in the past few months, and growers are bullish for now despite the COVID-19 pandemic that’s encroaching into planting season. Canadian outdoor cannabis producers contacted by Marijuana Business Daily said they expect their open-air crops will proceed as usual this year. For example, […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/covid-19-not-expected-to-delay-canadas-outdoor-planting-season/

