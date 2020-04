Washington DC allows medical marijuana deliveries, curbside pickups

Articles

The nation’s capital is the latest medical cannabis market to permit dispensaries to provide deliveries and curbside pickups to patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington DC’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, signed an emergency rule allowing dispensaries to provide deliveries and curbside pickups until Aug. 12. Increasingly during the coronavirus crisis, marijuana stores across the U.S. […]

