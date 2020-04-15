Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 13:50 Hits: 0

Canadian cannabis extractor The Valens Co. reported its fourth straight quarterly profit, a rarity in a sector that experienced rampant losses throughout 2019 – the first calendar year of legalization. The British Columbia company reported adjusted EBITDA of 14 million Canadian dollars ($10 million) for the December-February period – its first fiscal quarter of 2020. […]

Cannabis extractor Valens turns profit but warns of potential COVID-19 fallout is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/cannabis-extractor-valens-turns-profit-but-warns-of-potential-covid-19-fallout/