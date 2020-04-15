Articles

Ontario-based cannabis producer Aphria reported its fourth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, separating itself from competitors that raked up collective net losses exceeding CA$6 billion ($4.4 billion) in recent quarters. Aphria’s adjusted EBITDA – a measure of profitability – for the period ending Feb. 29 rose to CA$5.7 million, up substantially from its CA$2 […]

Aphria emerges as industry leader, reports fourth profitable quarter in a row is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

