Denver OKs cannabis research license

Category: Cannabis

The Denver City Council approved a new license to research cannabis as part of the city’s moves to update its marijuana business laws. The vote was 12-1 in favor of the research permit. The Office of Marijuana Policy presented the proposal to the council. The lone dissenting vote arose from concerns about social equity opportunities, according to online […]

Denver OKs cannabis research license is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/denver-approves-marijuana-research-license/

