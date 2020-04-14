The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Danish health agency inspections on hold, including those for cannabis producers

Danish Medicines Agency inspections have been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the country’s domestic medical cannabis businesses could face more delays in getting product to market as producers await certificates of compliance from the health agency. The agency announced the measure at the end of March. The Danish Medicines Agency […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/danish-health-agency-inspections-on-hold-including-for-cannabis-producers/

