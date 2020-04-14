Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:01 Hits: 0

There have been almost twice as many burglaries at Denver cannabis businesses – primarily marijuana retailers – this year as there were during the same period in 2019, according to police data obtained by Marijuana Business Daily. The Denver Police Department sent a bulletin to the city’s marijuana businesses Tuesday warning of a “slight increase” in […]

Burglaries double at Denver marijuana stores is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/burglaries-double-at-denver-marijuana-stores/