Burglaries double at Denver marijuana stores

There have been almost twice as many burglaries at Denver cannabis businesses – primarily marijuana retailers – this year as there were during the same period in 2019, according to police data obtained by Marijuana Business Daily. The Denver Police Department sent a bulletin to the city’s marijuana businesses Tuesday warning of a “slight increase” in […]

