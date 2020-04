Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:26 Hits: 0

Nevada-based marijuana company Planet 13 on Monday said it is terminating its $10 million acquisition of a cannabis sales license and lease in California, which would have served as the company’s entry into that key market. The stock and cash deal for Newtonian Principles, announced last June, was terminated “due to unmet conditions in the […]

Nevada’s Planet 13 cannabis firm ends $10 million deal to enter California is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

