Aurora plans share consolidation to maintain NYSE listing

Canada’s Aurora Cannabis is undertaking a reverse share split by merging its common shares on a 12-to-one basis, effective May 11, in a bid to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Aurora was warned by the NYSE in April that its shares, which have fallen below $1, do not meet the exchange’s listing […]

