Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

Canada’s Aurora Cannabis is undertaking a reverse share split by merging its common shares on a 12-to-one basis, effective May 11, in a bid to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Aurora was warned by the NYSE in April that its shares, which have fallen below $1, do not meet the exchange’s listing […]

Aurora plans share consolidation to maintain NYSE listing is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

