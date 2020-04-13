Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 17:09 Hits: 0

Mexico is widely expected to miss the April 30 deadline to legalize cannabis, but local industry sources say the coronavirus outbreak might serve as a wake-up call for Mexican lawmakers to get the pending bill across the finish line. As the pandemic grabs the attention of policymakers around the world, cannabis-related draft laws and regulations are […]

COVID-19 could be wake-up call for Mexican legislators to legalize marijuana, local experts say is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/covid-19-could-be-wake-up-call-for-mexican-legislators-to-legalize-marijuana-local-experts-say/