Marijuana retailer Fire Flower looks to raise CA$25 million

Published on Monday, 13 April 2020

Canadian cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings aims to raise up to 25 million Canadian dollars ($18 million) via two private placements, the company announced Monday. The announcement comes as the number of private-sector recreational cannabis stores continues to grow in key Canadian markets, including British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. Some Fire & Flower executives […]

