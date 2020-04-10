The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Massachusetts marijuana firm cuts workers, blames COVID-19, governor

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

New England Treatment Access, a Massachusetts cannabis company, on Friday said it will reduce its workforce by an undisclosed number of employees as it has seen its store traffic drop by 85% during the coronavirus crisis. NETA President Amanda Rositano blamed Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to not allow adult-use cannabis stores to remain open […]

Massachusetts marijuana firm cuts workers, blames COVID-19, governor is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/massachusetts-marijuana-firm-cuts-workers-blames-covid-19-governor/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version