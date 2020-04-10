Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

New England Treatment Access, a Massachusetts cannabis company, on Friday said it will reduce its workforce by an undisclosed number of employees as it has seen its store traffic drop by 85% during the coronavirus crisis. NETA President Amanda Rositano blamed Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to not allow adult-use cannabis stores to remain open […]

Massachusetts marijuana firm cuts workers, blames COVID-19, governor is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

