Ohio medical cannabis sales hit record $13 million in March

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio sold almost $13 million in product in March, setting an all-time record for one month as business surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon also reported record marijuana salesĀ in March. During a mid-March week, MMJ dispensaries in Ohio recorded $3.8 million in sales, by far the most ever sold in a […]

