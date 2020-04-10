The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Maine’s adult-use marijuana launch delayed until further notice

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

The start of Maine’s long-awaited recreational marijuana market was officially postponed on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new timeline won’t be announced until public health experts deem it appropriate to do so, state regulators said. The postponement was expected. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy characterized the move as postponing the “spring debut” of recreational cannabis […]

Maine’s adult-use marijuana launch delayed until further notice is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/maines-adult-use-marijuana-launch-delayed-until-further-notice/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version