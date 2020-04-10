Articles

The start of Maine’s long-awaited recreational marijuana market was officially postponed on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new timeline won’t be announced until public health experts deem it appropriate to do so, state regulators said. The postponement was expected. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy characterized the move as postponing the “spring debut” of recreational cannabis […]

Maine’s adult-use marijuana launch delayed until further notice is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

