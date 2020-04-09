The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Italian medical cannabis sales grew 50% in 2019, and supply remains stable despite coronavirus

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Patients in Italy bought 861 kilograms (1,898 pounds) of medical cannabis in 2019, a nearly 50% increase versus the 578 kilograms sold in Italian pharmacies in 2018, according to new data from Italian health authorities. Most of the growth is attributable to an increase in imports from the Netherlands, which allowed patients in Italy access […]

Italian medical cannabis sales grew 50% in 2019, and supply remains stable despite coronavirus is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/italian-medical-cannabis-sales-grew-50-percent-in-2019/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version