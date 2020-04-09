Italian medical cannabis sales grew 50% in 2019, and supply remains stable despite coronavirus

Articles

Patients in Italy bought 861 kilograms (1,898 pounds) of medical cannabis in 2019, a nearly 50% increase versus the 578 kilograms sold in Italian pharmacies in 2018, according to new data from Italian health authorities. Most of the growth is attributable to an increase in imports from the Netherlands, which allowed patients in Italy access […]

