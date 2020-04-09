Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 10:30 Hits: 0

Many states have declared cannabis companies “essential businesses” during the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed them to maintain operations, but the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump don’t appear to see the industry as fundamental. They have barred state-legal marijuana businesses and most ancillary cannabis companies from receiving grants or low-interest loans through the newly enacted […]

Marijuana companies mostly shut out of $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/marijuana-companies-mostly-shut-out-of-2-trillion-coronavirus-stimulus-package/