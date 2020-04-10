The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LivWell buys Denver cannabis edibles firm Sweet Grass

LivWell Enlightened Health, one of Colorado’s largest marijuana store owners, has acquired Denver-based Sweet Grass Kitchen, one of the oldest marijuana edibles brands in the state. The acquisition price was not disclosed, according to Denver alt-weekly newspaper Westword. Sweet Grass products will be introduced into every market where LivWell has a presence and “as we […]

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/livwell-buys-denver-cannabis-edibles-firm-sweet-grass/

