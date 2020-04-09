The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Zealand eases prescription requirement for cannabis-based medicine Sativex

Category: Cannabis Hits: 0

Doctors in New Zealand no longer require Ministry of Health approval to prescribe Sativex, according to a new notice published in the country’s official Gazette – a move that could facilitate access to the pharmaceutical-grade, cannabis-based product. Any move to reduce bureaucratic-level processing of cannabinoid prescriptions is seen as a boon for patient access as well […]

New Zealand eases prescription requirement for cannabis-based medicine Sativex is a post from: Marijuana Business Daily: Financial, Legal & Cannabusiness news for cannabis entrepreneurs

Read more https://mjbizdaily.com/new-zealand-eases-prescription-requirement-for-cannabis-based-medicine-sativex/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version