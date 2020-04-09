New Zealand eases prescription requirement for cannabis-based medicine Sativex

Articles

Category: Cannabis Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

Doctors in New Zealand no longer require Ministry of Health approval to prescribe Sativex, according to a new notice published in the country’s official Gazette – a move that could facilitate access to the pharmaceutical-grade, cannabis-based product. Any move to reduce bureaucratic-level processing of cannabinoid prescriptions is seen as a boon for patient access as well […]

