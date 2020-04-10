The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ontario approaches 900 cannabis Retail Operator License applications

Ontario’s cannabis regulator has received nearly 900 Retail Operator License (ROL) applications for marijuana stores since it opened up the process to all comers on Jan. 6. That figure, provided to Marijuana Business Daily by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), represents roughly 100 more ROL applications than the regulator had received as of […]

