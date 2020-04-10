Vaping illnesses less common in states with adult-use marijuana, study shows

Articles

Published on Friday, 10 April 2020

An academic study found that the cannabis vaping health crisis of 2019 was more pronounced in states that lacked legal recreational marijuana stores, pointing to the illicit market as the culprit and helping to further bolster consumer confidence in products from the licensed market. The findings strengthen the perception that state-legal marijuana industry products are safe […]

