Cannabis producers in Australia avoid ‘nonessential’ designation

Australia’s government has identified specific “nonessential” industries in order to apply restricted operations to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic – and medical marijuana is not on that list. That means medical cannabis producers and their supply chains may remain operational as far as the federal government is concerned. “Businesses within the medicinal cannabis industry were […]

